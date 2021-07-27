-
Two Cincinnati residents who know what a difference accessibility can make when it comes to going out to eat have created a new mobile and desktop…
-
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio says Miami University has agreed to make sure technologies on all of its campuses are accessible to…
-
For almost a year, the U. S. Department of Justice has been studying whether Hamilton County polling places, all 361 of them, are in compliance with the…
-
On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law, with a goal of creating equal opportunities for people…
-
In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990, we continue…