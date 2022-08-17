Main Street safety measures adjusted after community feedback

City officials have adjusted safety measures on Main Street based on public feedback.

A mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine 10 days ago left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters. One response from the city was to implement several "safety measures" on Main Street between Central Parkway and Liberty.

That includes closing the street to vehicle traffic; eliminating street parking on weekend evening; adding lighting in the area; and continuing increased police presence.

There are also barriers blocking parts of the sidewalk to prevent large groups from gathering there. That action in particular sparked complaints, especially from people who use a wheelchair or other mobility aid (including former Council Member Kevin Flynn).

this is classic Cincinnati oblivion beyond their own feet before them. I challenge anyone to take a walk around town with me anyday. — bree (@thebreeisnyrmnd) August 14, 2022

Mayor Aftab Pureval says he’s led two roundtables with residents and business owners and responded to that feedback.

"We sent out our DPS [Department of Public Services] crews and our health department to measure the bike racks being used on Main Street to ensure that they are ADA compliant," Pureval said. "And we were asking citizens to call 311 to the extent that they're moved or become out of compliance."

A walk down Main Street Wednesday afternoon confirmed several of the barriers have been moved, including in one spot where the barrier was previously just inches from a tree. The barriers are only on sidewalks on the east side of the street.

Pureval says they've also changed the hours during which on-street parking is prohibited — it was originally from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., and will now be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"We will continue to assess and reassess the strategies we've put in place," Pureval said. "Community engagement is important. Public safety is important. And we have to get it right and we're working to get it right every single day."

Most safety measures are in place only on weekends, but the sidewalk barriers will stay up indefinitely. Parking restriction signs indicate the change is in effect through the end of the year, but city officials say they are evaluating the measures each week.