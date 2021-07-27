-
The Anna Louise Inn opened its doors in 1909 with the goal of providing safe and affordable housing for single women. Last month it moved from the Lytle…
-
Cincinnati Union Bethel is on the verge of opening a new Anna Louise Inn in Mt. Auburn.The opening comes two years after agreeing to sell its downtown…
-
Subject to certain conditions, Cincinnati Union Bethel has agreed to sell the Anna Louise Inn to Western & Southern Financial Group for $4 million. A news…
-
Both the Anna Louise Inn and the company suing it are claiming victory in an appeals court ruling Friday.The First District Court of Appeals, in a 29-page…
-
With court battles swirling around them, Western and Southern and the Anna Louise Inn have two different visions for the Lytle Park area in…
-
Anna Louise Inn attorney Tim Burke says the Historic Conservation Board voted unanimously this afternoon to approve the Inn as a conditional use. He said…
-
Attorneys for the Anna Louise Inn will go before the Cincinnati Historic Conservation Board this afternoon for a second time. The board issued a favorable…