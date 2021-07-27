-
Scientists at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center have created what they claim is the most accurate tool yet to predict asthma in young…
The health disparities suffered by those in poorer communities – lack of transportation, education and of access to care, along with poor housing and…
According to a new study, asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety are the most commonly diagnosed chronic conditions among…
Scientists at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center are preparing to take a closer look at the skin's ecosystem, known as the biome.By studying…
Children exposed to secondhand smoke at home or in the car face much greater odds of being readmitted to the hospital for asthma. In fact, it's a two-fold…