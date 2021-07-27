-
What do pinball, Uno, and the Magic 8 Ball have in common? One, they have just been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame; and two, they all have…
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the second of…
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September with two programs looking at James…
Cincinnati is ready to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the legendary King Records with more than 40 events around the community. Brian Powers from the…
This summer, we're sharing specials about King Records that I've produced over the past 10 years or so leading up to the 75th anniversary celebration of…
On this King Records special on July 7th at 11pm, you'll hear about jump blues artist, Bull Moose Jackson, who ruled the R&B charts from the late 40s and…
Former "Midwestern Hayride" producer Dick Murgatroyd will be in the WVXU-FM studio Thursday to talk about WLWT-TV's iconic country music show and the…
September will again celebrate the history and legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Brian Powers, a reference librarian at the Public Library of…
Photographer C. Smith has been capturing images of people and places from in and around Cincinnati for more than 60 years. Brian Powers, reference…
Full disclosure here: If I still worked at the Enquirer, I’d be writing about Lee Hay and her latest effort to celebrate Cincinnati’s rich broadcasting…