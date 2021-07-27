-
New federal funding will offer housing vouchers to 241 households in the Cincinnati area. The money comes from the CARES Act through the U.S. Department…
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending a moratorium on evictions again. The first extension took it to Sept. 1, but now lasts until the…
The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) will pay Hamilton County property owners a signing bonus after they agree to lease to tenants who are…
The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) will transition to a smoke-free policy for its public housing residents."Our goal is to ensure that…
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority's newest housing development is slated for Mount Healthy.CMHA plans to build a home for people with disabilities…