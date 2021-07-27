-
Patrick Duhaney was sworn in as the City Manager of Cincinnati on December 12. Nominated for the position by Mayor John Cranley, Duhaney was confirmed as…
Cincinnati has had an acting city manager in Patrick Duhaney since April, when Harry Black resigned before a council majority could vote to fire him. Now…
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost confirms his office is conducting a review of overtime pay at the Cincinnati Police Department.The move comes at the request of…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black will have to wait a little longer to see if he will get a three percent pay raise in the new year. Council's Budget…
Update 4:05 p.m.: Mayor John Cranley said City Manager Harry Black has his full support.In a joint statement Tuesday, Cranley and Black said they have a…
A report from Cincinnati's Internal Audit Manager released to city council finds no issues with a pay raise given to former city manager Milton Dohoney,…
Cincinnati Council could soon be drafting an ordinance that sets up an annual review process for the city manager. The Rules and Audit Committee approved…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is getting a nearly $7,500 pay raise. City Council approved the increase Wednesday after an hour long debate. Some…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black has now been on the job for one year. He reflected on the past 12 months in a 5-page memo sent to Mayor John Cranley…
Cincinnati Assistant City Manager Scott Stiles is a finalist for the city manager's position in Garden Grove, California, and will leave Cincinnati City…