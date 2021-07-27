city property tax

-
Cincinnati homeowners will not see the city portion of their property tax bills increase in 2020. A council committee voted Thursday to hold those…
-
Cincinnati Council has decided the city should collect about $28.988 million in property tax revenue in 2017. City Council approved a tentative tax budget…
-
Cincinnati Council has finalized the city's property tax rate for 2017, but the measure could be subject to a mayoral veto. Council voted 6-3 for a 5.6…
-
Cincinnati's property tax rates for 2017 will remain the same as the rates for 2016. A council committee approved the issue Monday and a full Council vote…
-
The full Cincinnati Council will vote Wednesday on a tentative tax budget that keeps the city's property tax rates for 2016 the same as this year. A…