-
In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018, including a...
-
A lot more is coming out about what the FBI was looking for earlier this spring related to an investigation into former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger...
-
Former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and several payday lending lobbyists are named in a federal search warrant seeking evidence of potential bribery...
-
The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take a stranger turn as members try to find a...
-
Accusations are flying at the State Capitol as the Ohio House continues in disorder without a speaker. The lawmaker considered to be the frontrunner...
-
The House Republican lawmaker acting as the top leader has once again called off the vote for a new speaker. That disorder of not having a speaker in...
-
As another attempt among Republicans to pick a Speaker of the Ohio House has stalled, there’s been some action in the hometown of the former Speaker....
-
Still no word on who the next speaker of the Ohio House might be. Republican state lawmakers met for hours Tuesday and couldn't agree on a nominee.
-
Some Democratic lawmakers want an independent investigation into what prompted former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign.
-
Another state representative has confirmed he’s interested in the job of House Speaker, now that Cliff Rosenberger has resigned following reports that...