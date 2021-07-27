-
For the first time in its 41 years, the annual Appalachian Studies Association Conference will be held in Cincinnati from April 5-8. The Urban Appalachian…
Bitcoin enthusiasts took what could be the first step Tuesday toward teaching some Tri-state residents about cryptocurrency. CPROP co-founder Adam Koehler…
Last fall the City of Newport began a project to become the first "Smart City" in the Midwest, utilizing digital, communications and design technologies.…
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) was established on September 9, 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The association…
The P&G Alumni Network helps keep former Procter & Gamble employees connected and provides opportunities for them to give back to their local communities…
For the sixth year, the healing power of music is the focus of the Music & Medicine Conference, happening Friday, October 13 at the Mayerson JCC.…
WordPress is an open source platform for website, blog and app development, currently powering more than 25 percent of the web. WordPress users range from…
When it comes to taking out loans for a car, higher education or other needs, it?'s imperative to be informed about the lending process. Otherwise, it?'s…
As members of the Baby Boom generation have hit and passed the age of 50, many of them have changed the direction of their lives. Some have been forced to…
The University of Dayton established the nation?'s first undergraduate human rights studies program in 1998. The program is intended to produce…