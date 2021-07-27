-
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports a spike in cybercrime since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a report from ZD Net.Some of these…
Cybersecurity and information professionals from across the business spectrum met with Miami University professors Monday. The school is gathering…
In the months leading up to the midterms, Ohio election officials tried to make their computer systems harder to hack. They role-played how to handle cyberattacks and received help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They say last week’s vote went off without major cybersecurity problems. Now they have to prepare for an even bigger election—the 2020 presidential race.
County boards of elections in Ohio are bringing in experts to size up whether their computer systems are vulnerable to hackers.
Taft IT High School is launching what Cincinnati Public Schools believes is the first-in-the-country cybersecurity certificate program.Taft is partnering…
University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor Richard Harknett warned congress last month that the U.S. remains at high risk for foreign intrusion…
With growing concerns about identity theft, cybersecurity and keeping your personal information safe from hackers, what’s a consumer to do? If your…
A cybersecurity breach at Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, has compromised the personal data of about 143 million Americans, almost half…
Today we live in a world where no one can take cybersecurity for granted. The danger of online hacks, cyber theft and company database breeches is real…
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), there are 28 million small businesses in America, accounting for 54 percent of all U.S. sales.…