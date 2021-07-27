Dave Hatter

-
Drones made most top ten tech wish lists last Christmas, but this year the hottest technology products are more down to earth. Video screens, headphones…
-
Today we live in a world where no one can take cybersecurity for granted. The danger of online hacks, cyber theft and company database breeches is real…
-
The Internet of things, or IoT, basically refers to the concept of connecting any electrical device to the internet, and to each other. Everything from…
-
While traditional Christmas gifts are still in demand ?- clothes, toys, jewelry, Big Mouth Billy Bass & more -people are giving, and hoping to get, tech…
-
Yahoo recently announced that at least 500 million of their users had their information stolen in 2014. And earlier this year the Internal Revenue Service…
-
The current presidential campaign is the most unusual in recent memory, with unconventional candidates and campaigns that continue to confound political…
-
Computers and robots that have become a bit too smart have been the driving force behind the Terminator franchise, I, Robot, The Matrix Trilogy, 2001: A…