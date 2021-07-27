-
The overnight shift at DHL has gotten even busier at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport as workers ship the COVID-19 vaccine to…
While Amazon Air is under construction at CVG, it is using DHL's facility to sort and process packages transported by some of its aircraft. DHL Express…
The California online company iHerb told Northern Kentucky economic development officials that it chose to establish a regional headquarters in Hebron…
DHL plans to announce more details Friday morning about its recent expansion at CVG and plans for future growth.The company is already in the midst of a…
DHL is expanding its operations at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. The German-based package delivery company plans to hire more…
Air cargo carrier Southern Air is moving its global headquarters to Florence, Kentucky. The $3.5 million investment will create 150 jobs.Kentucky Lt. Gov.…
DHL Express is adding 300 positions as it wraps up its hub expansion at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The logistics company…