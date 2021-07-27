-
In the next 5-10 years you may be charging your electric car at what used to be a gas station. And the charging will take only as long as the time it took…
Electric vehicles, equipped with a special manufactured sound at low speeds, are already hitting the car lots. The U.S. government will require the…
Cincinnati's climate advisor says the city plans to add 20 electric vehicles and 162 charging stations by the end of 2020.Carla Walker's comments follow…
A city program in Cincinnati that lets owners of electric cars park for free has just received its 100th member. City spokesman Rocky Merz says despite…
Cenntro Motors, a Nevada-based company that develops all-electric commercial vehicles, has donated two electric trucks to the University of Dayton.The two…
Owners of electric vehicles have more opportunities to get a re-charge in Greater Cincinnati with the addition of five new charging stations. Ann Thompson…
Cincinnati and its private partners on Tuesday announced the latest places to charge your electric vehicle: Cincinnati Zoo, University of Cincinnati,…
AAA is opening another electric car charging station in the Tristate. The new one is on Orphanage Road in Fort Wright. Spokesperson Cheryl Parker says AAA…
There may not be a lot of electric cars on the road now but Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld believes there will be soon and he wants the city to be…