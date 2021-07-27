felony indictments

-
Fourteen moving companies, which operated principally out of a business address in Hollywood, Fla., with a warehouse in West Chester, Ohio, are in trouble…
-
The U.S. Justice Department says a federal grand jury has indicted Christopher Cornell on an additional charge for "attempting to provide material support…
-
Former state representative Peter Beck of Mason will go to trial March 23 on dozens of counts involving theft and fraud.The trial is scheduled for four…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck, a Mason Republican who already faces trial on 16 counts of fraud and theft, was hit with a 53- count felony indictment Thursday…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck of Mason, indicted Friday on 16 felony charges, will not be resigning from his seat in the Ohio House, his lawyer said Monday."He…