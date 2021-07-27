-
The Mountain Minor is a film that explores how eastern Kentuckians who migrated to the Cincinnati area brought their unique music with them. Lee Hay…
A new film about Cincinnati's legendary jazz sax man, Jimmy McGary, will be shown at Walnut Hills' Caffe Vivace on April 25, as well as at the New York…
Documenting the history and impact of Cincinnati's King Records continues with a new cinematic docu-series. Filmmaker Yemi Oyediran is with Lee Hay to…
Our contributor Ron Esposito once owned a record store in Athens, Ohio and one of his former employees, Bob Burnett, went on to a successful career in…
Eleven years ago, in a class on relationships at the Findlay Street Neighborhood House in the West End, a group of African American teenagers was asked…
The Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival is a week-long celebration of diversity and our shared humanity through compelling filmmaking. For 2017, the…
As part of a year-long integrated program, Xavier University will be examining immigration, migration and refugees. A group of Xavier faculty and staff,…
University of Cincinnati College of Law?'s Center for Race, Gender and Social Justice provides experiential learning, research and interdisciplinary…
The neighborhood film project Hilltop Stories and Cradle Cincinnati have teamed up to shine a light on the Cincinnati neighborhoods of North and South…
In August 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy, was kidnapped and murdered by two white men in Money, Mississippi for reportedly flirting…