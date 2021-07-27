-
A new report from RealtyTrac lists Ohio as fourth in the U.S. for states with the most vacant properties- 86,416, behind Florida, Michigan and Texas. Ohio…
Cincinnati's vacant foreclosed property registration program is still showing results. Nearly 1,500 properties are enrolled; requiring lenders to make…
Foreclosures are down nationwide for the first half of 2014, when compared to the same time last year. But foreclosure starts are up in Ohio and Indiana.…
Certified homeownership counselors will spend Wednesday answering phones and doling out help. Several agencies are coming together for a foreclosure…
In its first-ever Housing Market Recovery Index, RealtyTrac reports the Cincinnati/Middletown market is in the bottom 20 markets which lag the real estate…
A new report released Thursday from RealtyTrac finds Ohio fourth on the list among owners who had vacated 167,680 foreclosure properties nationwide.…
As WVXU reported earlier, Ohio is bucking a nationwide decline when it comes to home foreclosures. The state's foreclosures numbers increased in 2012.An…