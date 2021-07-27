-
A former national president of the League of Women Voters and a popular satellite radio host are this year's recipients of the Freedom Summer of '64 Award…
-
Betty Daniels Rosemond will be the keynote speaker at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 20,…
-
Miami University's board of trustees has adopted a new way for the school to honor and recognize three Freedom Summer civil rights workers who lost their…
-
Fifty-five years ago this summer, hundreds of student volunteers trained at Western College in Oxford (now part of Miami University) before heading south…
-
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.In 1964, hundreds of volunteers, educators and civl…
-
Miami University is continuing to mark the 50th anniversary of Freedom Summer.Nearly fifty Freedom Summer volunteers are in Oxford this weekend for an…
-
Miami University is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Freedom Summer Friday with a 3 o'clock ceremony on Western Campus. WVXU's Tana Weingartner has…