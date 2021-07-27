-
GE Aviation and its longtime partner SAFRAN announced at a Paris news conference Monday they're working to create an aircraft engine that will reduce fuel…
-
Saying the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect operations, GE Aviation, headquartered in Evendale, said Monday it will cut its global workforce by as…
-
COVID-19 is hitting GE Aviation hard financially, prompting the Evendale-based company to cut 10% of its workforce in the U.S. That amounts to 2,600 jobs…
-
GE Additive, a subsidiary of GE Aviation with test facilities in West Chester, is making aircraft engine parts so complex that better 3D printers are…
-
In an indictment unsealed Friday, the Justice Department alleges Russian and Italian nationals stole trade secrets from GE Aviation between 2013 and 2018.…
-
General Electric's aviation program was born in 1919 when the company boosted the power of biplanes taking off in Dayton. GE Aviation, headquartered in…
-
Friday the Guinness Book of World Records declared GE Aviation's GE9X engine the world's most powerful jet engine. Complete with 134,000 lbs. of thrust…
-
For the first time, a Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) operative has been extradited to the United States, according to the Justice Department.…
-
GE's Global Operations Center at The Banks, which officially opens Tuesday, is expected to pump $1 billion into the Cincinnati economy by 2018. Cincinnati…
-
GE Aviation has transformed its wartime jet engine plant into a state-of-the-art facility with the ability to design and test lightweight composite…