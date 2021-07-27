-
Gov. John Kasich has included a new category into state protections against discrimination in an executive order he signed Wednesday. But those...
-
Seventy-five percent of transgender youth feel unsafe at school and 59 percent have been denied access to restrooms that match their gender identity,…
-
Legal Battle Over The Obama Administration's Public School Guidelines Regarding Transgender StudentsLast month, the Obama Administration instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity.…
-
Cincinnati City Council voted seven-two Wednesday to ban health professionals from trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It's…
-
Cincinnati could soon ban health professionals from trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It is known as reparative or…