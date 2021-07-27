-
Updated: July 25, 12:06 p.m.A Hamilton County Judge is stopping Cincinnati officials from enforcing a recently approved ordinance banning the possession,…
-
Ohio pro-gun groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against Columbus and Cincinnati, hoping to overturn recently passed gun control measures.In May, Cincinnati…
-
The House and Senate are working on moving bills through their chambers through the next two weeks before going on summer break. This is a critical time...
-
"Jane Doe" and "John Doe," 19-year-olds who want to buy guns, tried to join an NRA suit against Florida's ban on gun purchases by people under 21. A judge reluctantly ruled they can't use pseudonyms.
-
Ohio legislators are considering a bill that would require toy guns only be sold in bright colors to help distinguish them from real ones. But it seems…
-
Current Ohio gun law says individuals may defend themselves and their property, but they must retreat if able to do so safely. Stand your ground…
-
This week Howard Wilkinson talks about Rand Paul's possible presidential bid and expanding gun rights in Ohio.
-
A group advocating for changes to state and national gun laws rallied on Fountain Square today with several dozen people attending the event, which…
-
More than a hundred Ohio gun owners rallied at the statehouse Friday. As Bill Cohen reports, they were not expressing anger at the government officials…