-
Music and dance can be powerful, promoting a sense of wellness, bringing joy and healing, and uniting people. Music and dance therapies are research-based…
-
Kentucky is currently ranked 47th out of 50 states in overall health. LiveWell NKY, a new community-wide initiative, is hoping to change this for Northern…
-
Studies are still being conducted, but research has shown that poor diet and not being active are two key factors that can increase a person'?s cancer…
-
The Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati is now Interact for Health.President Jim Schwab says the new name embodies its shift to a health promotion…
-
There is no denying the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease on the patient as well as the loved ones. And while there is no cure for this disease,…
-
As your holiday cooking continues in high gear, perhaps you are looking for ways in incorporate locally grown foods into your family meals. Jennifer…
-
Cincinnati is expanding its Task Force on Healthy Living to include several organizations. The newest members represent the public schools, the city's…