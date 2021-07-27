heart surgery

-
Bruno Lanman is grateful to be swimming with the sharks again. Lanman, who created the Newport Aquarium's dive program 20 years ago, thought his diving…
As crazy as it may sound to the non-scientist, cells in a patient's jaw may be able to rejuvenate their bad heart.Yi-Gang Wang, MD, PhD, a professor in…
People in Greater Cincinnati waiting for a heart transplant will no longer have to travel hundreds of miles. After a nearly ten year hiatus, UC Health is…
A Labrador Retriever puppy named Maggie is recovering at home after undergoing the first minimally invasive heart procedure of its kind ever preformed in…