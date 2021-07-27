-
Researchers say the 165 stone tools found in Mount Vernon, Ohio could date to around 13,000 years.
While the Vietnam War ended 50 years ago, the legacies of that conflict have left a lasting scar. That's the findings of a new report from the University…
Amid the pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, Sampson Levingston decided to bring people together by offering tours of African American neighborhoods. He's turned it into a thriving business.
Cincinnati's German heritage is evident in its historic architecture, churches and family names, and even in its present-day celebratory events.German…
The Black American Tree Project (BATP) is the brainchild of Danyetta Najoli and Freda Epum, and now it's getting a cash infusion allowing the program to…
Elizebeth Smith Friedman was born to a Quaker family in rural Indiana, but a meeting with an eccentric millionaire who believed that William Shakespeare…
Downtown Cincinnati's Terrace Plaza Hotel was once among the city's centers of high society, with its striking mid-century design and fancy dining and…
It may have been toxic levels of pollution in two central reservoirs that prompted ancient Mayans to flee the city of Tikal. That’s according to new…
To American slaves, Cincinnati meant freedom.Through the Civil War, Kentucky was a slave-holding state, but during the conflict, remained within the…
People familiar with the hugely popular public radio StoryCorps project understand the importance of preserving and sharing humanity's stories. The…