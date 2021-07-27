-
Norwood's new police dog is earning his keep. In less than two weeks on the job, he's sniffed out piles of drugs and tracked down felons.Sir Beauregard…
The University of Cincinnati's newest police officers are patrolling campus on four legs. K-9's Boomer, a black lab, and Dozer, a yellow lab, are already…
Some special Dayton police officers will be better equipped soon.Five Dayton police dogs are getting new ballistic vests.Members of Dayton Women of the…
Two people are accused of trying to smuggle heroin into the Hamilton County Justice Center in a Bible. Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover says the Bible was…
Karson, the Wilmington police dog, has been missing for three weeks. The department and the community hold out hope the Belgian Malinois will return…