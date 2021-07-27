-
Researchers say the 165 stone tools found in Mount Vernon, Ohio could date to around 13,000 years.
-
Monday marks the 50 th anniversary of the day National Guardsmen opened fire on Kent State University students protesting the Vietnam War. The...
-
Kent State has canceled plans on its campus to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Guard shootings that took the lives of four students on May 4,...
-
Jane Fonda will return to Kent State this spring. The university has announced her appearance is part of events planned to honor the 50 th anniversary...
-
For the 50th anniversary of May 4, 1970, Kent State University is offering a series of events, from panel discussions and film showings to museum and art exhibits. It’s part of a yearlong observance of the day that four students were shot to death by Ohio National Guard troops during the course of an anti-war protest. The commemoration is managed by a former member of the student-run May 4th Task Force, Rodney Flauhaus.
-
This week we’ve seen a range of weather. We had a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens. Then it was 45 degrees and raining. Are these wild...
-
When Kalin Bennett was young, medical experts told his family he might never walk or speak because of autism. During his senior year of high school, he...
-
Kent State University President Beverly Warren announced Tuesday that she will leave her position as president July 1, 2019.
-
An open carry walk at Kent State University on Saturday ended just a few hundred yards into its planned route. Organized by a recent Kent State graduate...
-
Fake news is a term that’s come to define our current political landscape, but it’s nothing new. Propaganda, lies, and fairy tales have always been part...