Kent State University to close LGBTQ+, Multicultural and Women's centers to comply with state law

Kent State University announced today it will be ending its Women’s Center, LGBTQ+ Center and its Multicultural Center to comply with a state ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in higher education.

However, the university said that the physical spaces that formerly housed those centers will remain open. That includes the E. Timothy Moore Center, the home of the multicultural center, and the Williamson House, the home to the women’s center. Eboni Pringle, senior vice president for student life, said in a letter to the campus Monday that those spaces will serve “all students.”

“Although the centers are closing, the Division of Student Life remains deeply committed to fostering student success, student belonging and ensuring continued access to resources, benefits students have consistently associated with the centers,” Pringle wrote. “The Center for Student Involvement will continue to serve as a vibrant gateway to an exciting, connected and fulfilling college experience. This includes clubs, organizations, leadership opportunities, and fraternity and sorority life.

The changes are a direct response to Senate Bill 1, signed into law earlier this year, which prevents institutions from providing an “advantage or disadvantage” to staff or students based on ethnicity, religion, race, sexual orientation, sex or gender. Ohio University and Ohio State University already moved to close their versions of these centers earlier this year. The Trump administration has also issued executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs at institutions that accept federal funds.

Pringle announced a host of other changes coming to Kent’s campuses in the letter Monday, which will take effect June 27 when the higher education law goes into effect.



Kent’s Stark Campus will no longer operate its LGBTQ Resource Center, but the space will “continue to be available as a general resource room intended to serve all students.”

The university’s LGBTQ+ Living-Learning Community will be discontinued. This program allowed LGBTQ+ students to live in the same area of a residence hall together. Pringle said other living-learning communities will remain.

Despite the Women’s Center closing, the Williamson House will remain home to the Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services

At the same time, Pringle said the university will be expanding support for student clubs and organizations, including fraternities and sororities. She said the staff will offer guidance to students, work with student leaders and advisors and provide other support to the organizations as needed.

The university will not be laying off any staff who had worked at the centers, a spokesperson said Monday, after identifying “positions in other departments that align with their expertise.”

Cleveland State University is reviewing the higher education law, CSU said in a May 23 statement. Currently, it operates a women’s center, an Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement and an LGBTQ+ Student Services office.

“The University continues to review the law and how it will impact our programs and activities,” spokesperson Kristin Broka said. “This is an ongoing process and we are working toward being in full compliance. CSU remains focused on our primary responsibility of meeting the educational needs of our students.”

The University of Akron does not operate any affinity-based centers, a spokesperson said on May 23, and is “working to comply” with SB1.

Youngstown State University didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment sent recently.