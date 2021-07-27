-
If you waited to plan your Labor Day getaway until this week you aren't alone. AAA Cincinnati says one reason is people want to see where the numbers for…
Riverfest is Cincinnati's unofficial farewell salute to summer. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to attend the 42nd annual fireworks show.…
For the second time in the last two years, there’s a bill in the legislature that would push back the start date for K-12 schools until after Labor Day....
Labor Day weekend brings the annual Lunken Airport Days, a celebration of flight and aviation at the east end airport. With a preview of the big weekend,…
If you're staying home this Labor Day weekend you're in the minority. According to AAA, 88 percent of Ohioans (1.6 million) will be hitting the road…
This week's high temperatures are already causing headaches for travelers. AAA's Cheryl Parker reports roadside emergency assistance calls are up eight…
If you're going out of town for the Labor Day weekend, you'll have lots of company. AAA is projecting 34.1 million Americans will be traveling at least 50…
AAA is predicting the national average price of gasoline for Labor Day this year will be the highest ever for the holiday. Spokeswoman Cheryl Parker says…