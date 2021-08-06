Latest News

-
The PUCO discovered $24.5 million was collected from ratepayers and other entities, and used for payments that were deemed "improperly classified, misallocated, or lacked documentation."
FC Cincinnati parted ways with Njikamp citing a lack of success on the pitch.
Last November, the Brent Spence Bridge closed after two tractor-trailers collided on the bridge’s lower deck, causing fire damage. The bridge was reopened to traffic just 41 days later.
A controversial member of Procter & Gamble's board of directors says he will not stand for re-election at the company's upcoming shareholders meeting.
Metro Vice President of Strategic Planning and Development Khaled Shammout said SORTA followed the typical discussions with CPS' transportation department. "I can't speak on behalf of CPS staff whether they informed their superiors or not."
Butler County's vaccination rate trails those in Hamilton and Warren counties.
You can get a free ride on a Cincinnati Metro bus to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday. All routes are offering free rides through Sunday, funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
If you need school supplies, this is the weekend to purchase them in Ohio.
Hamilton County judges decided this afternoon the new eviction moratorium has "no binding authority in Hamilton County." Eviction cases for non-payment of rent are set to resume as scheduled.
The founder of one of Cincinnati's biggest companies has died at 86.