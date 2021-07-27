-
A 15 year old Butler County teen, who admitted shooting two students and injuring two others inside the Junior/Senior Madison High School cafeteria, has…
-
James Austin Hancock was back in a Butler County juvenile courtroom Thursday. The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and one…
-
Update 3/24 at 1:52 p.m.: The Butler County Juvenile Court tells WVXU that Prosecutor Mike Gmoser has filed a motion to not accept the waiver of…
-
Two more Madison school district students have been charged in connection with Monday's shooting in the Madison Jr/Sr High School cafeteria which injured…
-
The family of Austin Hancock has released a statement regarding Monday's shooting at Madison Jr/Sr High School. It says the family is devastated by…
-
The 14-year-old accused of attempted murder following a shooting Monday at Madison Jr/Sr High School denied the charges against him at an arraignment in…
-
-
Update 02/29/16 8:30 p.m.: Madison Local Schools reports two school leaders met with the two hospitalized students, which the district says are both "in…