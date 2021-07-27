-
At some point this afternoon, the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars will touch down on the Red Planet to collect geologic samples in a quest to help…
A UC astrobiologist is now playing an important role in NASA's Mars 2020 Mission. The launch could come as early as Thursday and its payload - the…
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstein wants to move up the timetable for an astronaut landing on Mars to 2033. He told a House subcommittee April 3, "We need…
The successful communication between Mars and earth is largely due to durable radios built by L3 Space & Sensors, a division of L3 Electronics in Mason.…
Ohio is cashing in on the future of space exploration by supplying parts and helping to test the Orion spacecraft which is slated to go to Mars in the…
Building a house on Mars and other out of this world ideas are already in development on earth at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and other small…
Growing anything on Mars seems next to impossible. It's rocky, cold and apparently lifeless. As part of the Mars One project, which plans to send people…
Monday morning Mars One released the list of names of candidates who made it to the next round, and Cincinnatian Scott Stoll was not among…
Right now traveling to Mars would be a full-time commitment. Astronauts would be cooped up in a rocket for seven months and if they were able to take…
Ten years from now a crew of four people may just be getting used to the Red Planet. Eventually up to 40 people could populate a colony on Mars. Would you…