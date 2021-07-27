-
Five years ago, Indiana experienced one of the nation’s worst HIV outbreaks. Mike Pence was governor then, and he approved a needle exchange to keep the...
-
The Hamilton County Health Commissioner says he has a plan to reduce the number of drug-injected HIV cases following increases from 2018 to 2019.Dr. Tim…
-
New cases of HIV infection have been on the rise in recent years in our region. In 2017, there were 184 newly-diagnosed cases, up 34 percent from 2016.…
-
The Exchange Project has opened a new location in Westwood at 2420 Harrison Ave.The Exchange Project is a public health initiative that educates people…
-
Needle exchanges provide people with drug addictions a place to turn in used needles and get new ones while working to prevent outbreaks of hepatitis and HIV.
-
It's too early to tell if Hamilton County's needle exchange program may be making a difference in local HIV infections. The number of new cases in the…
-
Hamilton County's needle exchange program is fully operational. And officials are hoping it will do more than just allow people to trade dirty syringes…
-
Health officials in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky recently reported an increase in the number of HIV cases linked to injection drug use in the region.…
-
Northern Kentucky health officials want to ramp up needle exchange programs after the number of drug users contracting HIV infections tripled from 2016 to…
-
The Northern Kentucky Health Department is in the final approval stage for a planned needle exchange.It's been in the works for more than a year. What's…