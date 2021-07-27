-
To most of the world, the late Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969, nearly 50 years ago.He was the Apollo astronaut the…
-
Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit is about to go back on public display after a Smithsonian effort to preserve it. The effort wasn't to make it pristine. Lunar dust still covers the boots.
-
The Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has a new permanent exhibit celebrating the first man to walk on the moon, an astronaut who lived for much of his life…
-
UPDATE:At a media unveiling Wednesday UC researchers spelled out the specifics of the agreement with NASA. The Space Act Agreement, signed with NASA's…
-
The U.S. Navy is naming its newest research vessel after the late astronaut Neil Armstrong. The R/V Neil Armstrong is the first Armstrong-class Auxiliary…
-
A family spokeswoman confirms Neil Armstrong will be buried at sea. However she did not release details about the time and location.A private service for…
-
Hundreds of people remembered the first man on the moon today. Astronaut Neil Armstrong died nearly a week ago and his funeral was in Indian Hill. NASA…
-
One week after President Gregory Williams' abrupt departure, the University of Cincinnati is moving forward with a search for its next leader.The school's…
-
Family statement from Armstrong family: To everyone who has so graciously remembered Neil Armstrong: The outpouring of condolences and kind wishes from…