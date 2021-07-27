newsletter

-
Nearly every county in the Tristate now has substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, triggering new guidance from the CDC on mask wearing and testing.
-
'Suddenly, Your Community Confidant Is Gone': Second Public Safety Forum Held In Over-The-Rhine, With More To ComeAbout 10 people joined Council Member Betsy Sundermann's public safety forum in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night.
-
P&G is naming a new top leader to take the helm of the global company, which produces products including Always, Bounty, Dawn, Tide and more.
-
Ohio’s COVID numbers are higher than they’ve been in two months, as the number of new vaccinations inches up only slightly.
-
Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the increase is necessary to keep up with more children in need of services.
-
There is a shortage in African American blood and stem cell donors. This leaves many African American patients with blood cancers and sickle cell disease scrambling to find matches. The need is huge, but the barriers also run deep.
-
Eliminating specific illnesses from the list of possibilities has not brought researchers much closer to figuring out what is causing the deaths.
-
Locally, a little more than $10,000 from the grant is going to Keep Cincinnati Beautiful to purchase surveillance cameras to use on illegal dump sites.
-
Poet Adrian Matejka used to be a DJ — and when he got stuck in pandemic-induced misery, it was music that lifted him up and helped him finish writing his latest book, Somebody Else Sold the World.
-
There are signs the federal investigation into the passage of House Bill 6 is getting closer to the heart of the DeWine administration.