Orville and Wilbur Wright

-
Ohio and North Carolina are partnering again to put their "first in flight" rivalry to rest. Aviation non-profits and tourism officials from both states…
-
In the spring of 1796, three parties pioneered north into unknown wilderness, their Cincinnati home fading behind them. After a 10-day adventure up the…
-
Flexible doesn't have to mean flimsy. Think of a tree bending in a wind gust or a bird flying into a headwind. Soon Air Force planes will be outfitted…
-
Edward Roach is a historian at the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and author of The Wright Company: From Invention to Industry, which…
-
Seattle has the Space Needle, St. Louis has the Arch, and a group of aviation enthusiasts say Dayton needs a giant replica of the Wright Flyer soaring…