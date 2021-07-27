-
The 17th Ohio River Paddlefest takes place this Saturday, August 4. Recognized as the largest paddling event in the United States, the 2018 Paddlefest…
-
The 15th annual Ohio River Paddlefest takes place this Saturday. Known as America's largest paddling trip, this year's Paddlefest has a new 9 mile course,…
-
Volunteers will be out this weekend with trash bags and gloves to help clean up the banks of the Ohio and Kentucky rivers. The efforts are part of the…
-
UPDATE: Leaders of the Ohio River Paddlefest announced Thursday night that the annual Paddle on the Ohio scheduled for Saturday, June 20 has been canceled…
-
Plenty of people will be making waves in and around the Ohio River this weekend, whether it be in a clean-up capacity or participation in America's…
-
Tri-state kayak enthusiasts gathered early Thursday for the Sunrise Urban Float."This is the most fun event for me because when Paddlefest starts we are…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Dance Alliance will be part of the biennial Global Water Dance on June 22 (during Paddlefest) along the Serpentine Wall. This event…
-
Cincinnati’s annual Paddlefest is once again joined this year by Pedalfest, and the celebration of the outdoors and the Ohio River grows larger and…