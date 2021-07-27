payday loans

-
What once was a booming payday lending industry in Ohio has shrunk dramatically since the Short-Term Lender Law took effect in April. Some companies...
-
M.L. Schultze Ohio’s overhaul of its payday lending laws will be fully implemented in April. At a conference in Washington Monday, it was applauded as a national model that ensures the short-term loans will continue to be offered without gouging consumers. During the discussion organized by the Pew Charitable Trusts, advocates for the overhaul said they battled more than three-dozen lobbyists for the payday lending industry who wanted to maintain the status quo, including interest rates and fees that averaged nearly 600 percent.
-
In the final chapter of one of the most surprising twists of the year, the Ohio house has agreed with the Senate’s changes to a payday lending overhaul...
-
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. As Statehouse...
-
The Ohio House has passed controversial payday loan legislation meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates - as a reported...
-
Accusations are flying at the State Capitol as the Ohio House continues in disorder without a speaker. The lawmaker considered to be the frontrunner...
-
The Ohio House was forced to cancel session as Republicans failed to reach an agreement on who should be the next House speaker. That decision means...
-
A bill to crack down on payday lending passed an Ohio House committee without any changes, a week after the House Speaker resigned and a vote on the...
-
Ohio House Republicans balked at passing a bill to reform the payday lending industry just hours after the top Republican leader stepped down amid an...
-
A battle is brewing over payday lending in Ohio. There are more than 650 storefronts in the state but the industry argues that a new bill threatens to...