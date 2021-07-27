-
A new report from RealtyTrac lists Ohio as fourth in the U.S. for states with the most vacant properties- 86,416, behind Florida, Michigan and Texas. Ohio…
Cincinnati and Dayton are among a handful of cities with double-digit increases in home prices since 2008 according to the RealtyTrac October 2014…
According to RealtyTrac, Campbell County is the fourth best county in the nation to flip properties.To make the list: counties had to have at least 100…
According to RealtyTrac, Cincinnati ranked fifth nationally in December when it came to the cities with the highest percentages of institutional investor…
In its first-ever Housing Market Recovery Index, RealtyTrac reports the Cincinnati/Middletown market is in the bottom 20 markets which lag the real estate…
A new report released Thursday from RealtyTrac finds Ohio fourth on the list among owners who had vacated 167,680 foreclosure properties nationwide.…