-
Without several thousand people around to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks due to the pandemic, WKRC-TV's live telecast definitely will look…
-
Add Cincinnati's annual Riverfest celebration to the list of major events to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor John Cranley made the…
-
Riverfest is Cincinnati's unofficial farewell salute to summer. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to attend the 43nd annual fireworks show.…
-
Large, crowded events like this weekend's Riverfest can be difficult to navigate for first responders. Thanks to some training from Cincinnati Police and…
-
For a fourth consecutive year, WKRC-TV will telecast the annual Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.After a…
-
As the sun sets on summer (unofficially, anyway) make the most of it by attending any one of this weekend's upcoming events, including everyone's…
-
Riverfest is Cincinnati's unofficial farewell salute to summer. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to attend the 42nd annual fireworks show.…
-
On Thursday afternoon Joe Rozzi and his crew were trying to beat the rain as they put 7,000-8,000 fireworks shells into very specific spaces aboard a…
-
Days before this year's Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks people were marking their spots. Four tarps were taped to the grass in Newport on a hill facing…
-
Local health departments are warning conditions are ripe for blue-green algae blooms on the Ohio River this weekend. Blooms were spotted in Portsmouth…