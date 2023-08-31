Rozzi is making sure you have a blast at Riverfest. Plus tips for a lit time

The Rozzis are working around the clock in preparation for their 47th Riverfest show Sunday. WVXU found them under a tent wiring the explosives and on five barges along the Ohio River.

Vice President Joe Rozzi doesn't know exactly how many there are. He estimates 10,000-12,000 for the 30-minute show that starts at 9:07 p.m. Sunday. He would not reveal what's new this year for the "All in Cincinnati" theme.

WEBN gives the Rozzis the soundtrack right after July Fourth. He explains the fireworks in the tent Wednesday are the melody and would be carried to the barges later in the week to hook up with the harmony.

Ann Thompson / WVXU Under a tent along the Ohio River, workers wire these fireworks to fire in conjunction with a music soundtrack.

During Sunday's show you will see bright colors. Rozzi bought an interest in a fireworks manufacturing plant in Italy and that's where most of the display will come from.

"It’s very difficult to make fireworks in this country, so it makes sense to look abroad. Most companies are bringing everything in from China, which we do as well."

The very complicated and expensive 21-second waterfall off the Purple People bridge is still manufactured at Rozzi's Wilmington plant.

Ann Thompson / WVXU Rozzi VP Joe Rozzi stands one one of five barges at the same set-up location he's had for 47 years.

After all the fireworks are wired on the barge, workers will do the same on the bridge. The barges will be moved into place Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

Expect big crowds on both sides of the river.

What to know on the Ohio side

Beginning at noon Sunday, people can start taping their tarps down at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove to reserve space and enjoy live music. The rules are listed on this website. Among them:

No large bags, weapons, outside food, drinks (except empty reusable bottles)

No coolers are permitted, large umbrellas, beach balls or animals

Most Downtown streets will remain open throughout the day. Access to the Cincinnati Riverfront will be limited to pedestrians only. Third Street, and all streets north of Third, will be open.

What to know on the Kentucky Side

The rules are similar to Cincinnati and include:

No alcohol, coolers, grills or tents

You also can't bring in large chairs, pets, bikes or drones

You can't sell anything without a vendor's license north of Fourth Street.

Covington road closures

The following areas within the Impact Area will be posted as "No Parking, Tow Away Zones." Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, including next to parking meters:

Riverside Drive

Rivercenter Boulevard

Garrard Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Kennedy Street between East Second Street and Riverside Drive

Shelby Street

Scott Boulevard north of East Fourth Street

Greenup Street north of East Fourth Street

East Third Street east of Madison Avenue

Park Place

Court Street

Surface lots along the floodwall on Rivercenter Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Johnson Street and below the Roebling Suspension Bridge

Grass areas in Devou Park

People with disabilities can get assistance from Covington Police. Police will have a cart and driver on site. If you need this service, you should contact the Command Center at 859-760-7018 when you arrive Sunday.

Newport road closures

Riverboat Row west of Port of Entry to Dave Cowens closes at 8 a.m.

Columbia Street north of 4th St closes at 8 a.m.

Monmouth Street (3rd Street to 11th Street) closes at 7:30 p.m. *NO PARKING ON MONMOUTH STREET after 6:30 p.m.

Dave Cowens Drive closes at 7:30 p.m.

I-471 ramps to Route 8 (Exit 5) closes at 7:30 p.m.

Both NORTH and SOUTH 10th Street between Saratoga and York Street closes at 7:30 p.m.

4th Street Bridge closes at 8:30 p.m.

All Other I-471 ramps close at 8:30 p.m.

Licking Pike (Route 9) North at Aspen Drive closes at 9 p.m.

I-471 North will remain open during the event, unless the safety of motorist determines it needs to be closed.

Want to take the bus?

TANK

Riverfest Park & Ride service is Sunday, Sept. 3 for $6 round trip. Parking will be at NKU in lots K, L, and M with shuttles running from 4-7 p.m. to get you down to the festivities. Please no coolers, tents, etc. You can bring a foldable chair in a bag, though it must fit within your bus seat space.

Return service to NKU will begin once the fireworks end, customers are encouraged to get back to the bus pickup location as quickly as possible. Supervisors will be onsite to assist customers with boarding and will ensure all passengers make it back to NKU.

Metro

Metro will run regular Sunday service during Riverfest with no special service,

River travel and bridge closures

The Coast Guard is establishing a no wake zone on the Ohio and Licking rivers from noon Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday. It goes from beyond the Riverside Park Boat Ramp to the Four Seasons Marina and Aqua ramp marinas and on the Licking River from 0.0 to mile 0.3.

In addition, the Ohio River will be closed to all commercial and recreational traffic in downtown Cincinnati from mile 469.2 to mile 470.5, and Licking River mile 0.0 to 0.3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Purple People Bridge will be closed for Rozzi's Fireworks

The Roebling Suspension Bridge, Taylor Southgate Bridge and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will all close at 6 p.m. to vehicles and pedestrians. (Pedestrians may cross on the west side of the Taylor Southgate Bridge until 7:30 p.m. and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge until 8 p.m.).

Local access to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (I-471) from Ohio will close at 7 p.m.

The Third Street exit from westbound Columbia Parkway will close at 9 p.m.

The Third Street exit from southbound I-71 will close at 9 p.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge will close at 6 p.m. for vehicles, and 7:30 p.m. for pedestrians.

Tips for getting home

When leaving Newport:

All traffic leaving the event will be routed to I-471 or I-275. If you are directed to a route you are not wanting to take, please continue to the route as instructed. Once on the interstate, you can simply take any exit to get turned around if needed. Due to street closures and the large amount of traffic, the direct route to your destination may not be available. Both interstates will take you anywhere in the Tri-State area. Please turn off your GPS while not on the interstate.

At approximately 9 p.m., Monmouth Street will re-open and change to a one-way street going south to send all traffic to I-471.

All traffic west of York Street will be directed south to 12th Street. 12th Street will be a one-way street going west to send all traffic to I-275.

All traffic near Dave Cowens Drive (Route 8) after the event will be sent to I-471 North or South.

All traffic leaving the event area going south on Columbia Street (Traffic from Riverboat Row & Levee Garage) will have to make a right on W. 3rd Street as follows:



A right turn will take you around the 4th Street round-a-bout and will be directed toward Wilder (AA Highway & I-275 East or West).

Once Covington Police open their side of the 4th Street Bridge, traffic will then be allowed to travel west through Covington to I-75 North or South.

And what if I don't want to be in a crowd of people?

If a crowd of 500,000 people is not your thing, you can always watch the fireworks on Local 12 starting at 9 p.m.

