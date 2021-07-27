-
A Campbell County judge has given Former Northern Kentucky University athletic director Scott Eaton the maximum 10-year sentence he agreed to, for…
-
Former Northern Kentucky University Athletic Director Scott Eaton pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in Campbell County Circuit Court to stealing more than…
-
Investigators now have a better idea of how much money a former NKU Athletic Director allegedly stole.Scott Eaton was fired in March for having…
-
Despite initially saying otherwise, Northern Kentucky University now says former Athletic Director Scott Eaton did improperly divert university funds for…
-
Northern Kentucky University says fired athletic director Scott Eaton had inappropriate, intimate relationships with four university employees, including…
-
Northern Kentucky University has named an interim athletic director as it continues its search for a replacement for Scott Eaton, who was fired last…
-
Northern Kentucky University has fired athletic director Scott Eaton. University President Geoffrey Mearns said in a letter to the Board of Regents Monday…