-
A winter storm warning goes into effect for much of the area Friday night, and lasts through Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Steve…
-
Hamilton County's Engineer says the county is ready for Saturday's expected snowfall. Ted Hubbard says there's plenty of road salt on hand."Our domes are…
-
A spring snowstorm is expected to hit the region this weekend. A forecaster at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington says no matter how much…
-
The next time snow falls, it will be a lot easier to see which roads have been plowed and which you should avoid. Cincinnati's new CincyInsights website…
-
Update 1:20 p.m.: Butler and Hamilton counties have lifted their Level One snow emergencies.Original Post: All of Hamilton and Butler counties were placed…
-
Cincinnati and Hamilton County both say they're ready for winter's snow and ice. The two combined have more than 50,000 tons of road salt on hand, and…
-
The rains came but the snow, it seems, may not be as bad as originally thought. Late Tuesday forecasters warned a winter storm could dump heavy rains on…
-
Wednesday's extreme cold and high winds have forecasters calling for possibly dangerous conditions. But it was something else that caused reporters in the…
-
**Updated 4:37pm**Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has declared a statewide emergency, which frees up state resources, including the National Guard, to aid…
-
Snow can turn the world into a winter wonderland, which is great if you don?'t have to drive in it. But even though we all know its coming - it happens…