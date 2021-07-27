-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the recent pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine isn't "helpful," but it shouldn't hinder the state's vaccine…
-
Greater Cincinnati hospitals have lost millions during the pandemic and through a series of steps are trying to get back in the black.St. Elizabeth…
-
The Christ Hospital Health Network announced on Tuesday that it will not proceed with a development plan in Ft. Mitchell on the former site of the…
-
The former site of the Drawbridge Inn in Fort Mitchell will be developed, possibly as soon as this summer.The site, which previously was home to the…
-
The University of Kentucky plans to open a regional medical school on the campus of Northern Kentucky University in conjunction with St. Elizabeth…
-
The 2016 Summer Olympic Games commenced in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last Friday. The excitement for the games has been tempered by concerns over the Zika…
-
Kentucky is currently ranked 47th out of 50 states in overall health. LiveWell NKY, a new community-wide initiative, is hoping to change this for Northern…
-
The interim President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare will now officially fill the role. Garren Colvin has been named to the position. Colvin has been…