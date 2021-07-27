-
Disruptive startups versus Blue Chip companies. Dave Knox calls this competition the new game of high-stakes business. As evidence, he points to today’s…
-
Like something from a Food Network show, Findlay Kitchen, an incubator located in Findlay Market is a dream come true for food entrepreneurs. It'?s an…
-
Businesses know they need to pay licensing fees for music played in their establishment. A new Cincinnati start-up called Soundstr can help them pay only…
-
Cincinnati fund managers and economic development leaders are looking to pump additional money into the regional economy by luring Israeli technology…
-
During the last decade Greater Cincinnati has become an increasingly-popular hub for entrepreneurs and startup companies. One local business accelerator,…
-
A Cincinnati tech start-up supported by Cintrifuse has received a large investment from a pair of venture capitalist firms. "Everything But The House" is…