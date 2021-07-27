-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (CTC) had hoped to dazzle its young audiences with big productions like Disney's Descendants and the world-premiere…
-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati continues presenting fun, family musicals perfect for young audiences, and their next production is no exception.…
-
Long-time local developers Dave Neyer and Chris Frutkin have signed a contract to buy an Over-the-Rhine property, the Emery Center, from the University of…
-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has another season of productions with familiar names like Casper and Charlie Brown coming to the Taft Theatre and…
-
A new one-man production from The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati presents the story of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King, Jr. Our Barbara Gray…
-
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is a family-friendly musical production from The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati that addresses the difficult topics of…
-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is celebrating the holidays in a rather British way, with a special production of Cinderella. Director Roderick…
-
The final production of the current Children's Theatre of Cincinnati season is Tarzan The Stage Musical, based on the Disney film with music by Phil…
-
Cincinnati is replete with the arts, from museums to dance to theater to music. This weekend, the Macy's Arts Sampler returns with a variety of free…
-
Perfect for the family this holiday season is The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s presentation of Elf The Musical JR at the Taft Theatre. Director…