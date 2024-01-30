© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Children's Theatre set to begin Emery Theater reconstruction

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published January 30, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST
confetti flies as three people, one in peter pan outfit stand in front of doors. a chain has fallen to the ground
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU
An actor dressed as Peter Pan assists CEO Kim Kern and Artistic Director Roderick Justice during a ceremonial chain-cutting on Jan. 30, 2024.

Work will begin soon to convert the historic Emery Theater into the new home of the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. The organization held a ceremonial chain-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction.

"Many have tried to renovate the Emery Theater without much success, and I am happy to say that we officially purchased the building on Dec. 22 of 2023," Kim Kern, managing director and CEO, announced Tuesday morning, standing outside the theater on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Rather than toss shovelfuls of dirt, onlookers tossed blue and silver "fairy dust" (aka confetti) as an actor dressed as Peter Pan and Artistic Director Roderick Justice used bolt cutters to remove a chain across the theater doors.

Kern says the celebration is a bit of a homecoming since the Children's Theatre performed in the Emery Theater from 1948 to 1969. This expansion, she says, will mean the theatre will be able to offer a lot more programming.

"We only have 40 days [a year] at the Taft Theatre. Now will have year-round programming. We'll be able to do expanded programming in terms of age groups — theater for very young children, under the age of four, or theater for middle-schoolers, that has messages that are socially relevant to where they are in their lives. We also want to be able to present shows, not always produce them, and bring in international children's theater groups that have never been to Cincinnati."

three-tiered theater seating
1 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (4).jpg
A view of the dilapidated Emery Theater, hailed for having no obstructed views when it opened.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
marble ticket window
2 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (12).jpg
The old box office ticket window.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
row of seating
3 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (14).jpg
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
room with ornate windows and chipping paint
4 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (21).jpg
The Children's Theatre is looking for the mural missing from the ceiling of this relaxation room in the Emery Theater.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
ornate light sconce
5 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (23).jpg
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
emery theater sign lays on its side
6 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (27).jpg
The old Emery Theater sign.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
stairwell with chipped paint and dust and debris
7 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (33).jpg
The renovation is slated to cost $43 million.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
mural of cherubs
8 of 9  — Emery Theatre 2023 (46).jpg
The missing mural is thought to be a partner to this ceiling mural in a first floor lounge.
Tana Weingartner / WVXU
The interior of the Emery Theater in 2022.
9 of 9  — Emery Theater Mikki Schaffner Shadows Event Sept 2022 6.jpg
The interior of the Emery Theater in 2022.
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Demolition is slated to begin this week. Construction is estimated to take about 18 months, wrapping up in late spring or or early summer of 2025 and then opening in Fall 2025. Kern says the theatre has raised about $46 million toward the current price tag of $51 million.

The Children's Theatre is selling naming rights for seats in the new space, but, Kern explains, with a bit of a twist. In addition to a family name, donors can submit a scanned signature of a child or grandchild.

"Then 35 years from now, that child can come back to the theater with their children and say 'Look, here's mommy or daddy's signature when I was five.'"

artist rendering
1 of 10  — Orchestra Viewing Suite Two.jpg
Artist rendering of: Orchestra Viewing Suite
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
2 of 10  — Seating Orchestra 2-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Seating Orchestra
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
3 of 10  — Balcony Parlor-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Balcony Parlor
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
4 of 10  — Box Office Two-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Box Office Two
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
5 of 10  — Grand Entrance-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Grand Entrance
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
6 of 10  — Grand Staircase South-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Grand Staircase South
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
7 of 10  — Green Room-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Green Room
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
8 of 10  — Historic Box Office-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Historic Box Office
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
9 of 10  — Historic Ceiling Mural-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: (lounge with) Historic Ceiling Mural
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
artist rendering
10 of 10  — Main Lobby-01.jpg
Artist rendering of: Main Lobby
Courtesy / The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

About the Emery Theater

The auditorium, located at Walnut Street and Central Parkway, was commissioned by Mary Emery and built by the famous architecture firm Samuel Hannaford & Sons in 1911, opening in January 1912. It was originally the auditorium for a trade school, the Ohio Mechanic Institute.

The auditorium was hailed for its near perfect acoustics and unobstructed sight lines. It has been home to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and hosted numerous famed performers including Bette Davis, dancer Anna Pavlova, and composer George Gershwin, who played his famous "Rhapsody in Blue" there with the CSO shortly after its New York debut. Eleanor Roosevelt and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are among other dignitaries to have graced the Emery's stage.

Over the years, the theater fell into disrepair. Previous attempts to purchase, rent or rehabilitate the space weren't successful.

Editor's note: The Emery Theater has been referred to using both the British and American spellings. WVXU has historically tended to use the British spelling. Per guidance from The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, the Emery shall be spelled with the American spelling moving forward. You can read more about the difference between the two on the theater website, Backstage.
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
