-
Long-time local developers Dave Neyer and Chris Frutkin have signed a contract to buy an Over-the-Rhine property, the Emery Center, from the University of…
-
Jack C. Doll Jr. never wore a Reds uniform, but he played for the team 25 years. And for the fans.Doll, who died Monday at 69, was hired as the Reds…
-
The group behind an effort to restore Over-the-Rhine's Emery Theatre says it's pleased to report the disagreement over the theater has been resolved…
-
The group trying to preserve Over-the-Rhine's Emery Theatre is suing the University of Cincinnati.The Requiem Project wants to rehab the symphony hall and…
-
A Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge is denying a temporary restraining order (TRO) request by a group that wants to restore the Emery Theatre in…