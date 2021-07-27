University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

-
COVID-19 has kicked the use of telehealth into high gear. Kaiser Health News reports the Cleveland Clinic logged 60,000 such visits in March, up from an…
-
The athletes competing at the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea have spent years preparing themselves, psychologically as well as physically. Elite…
-
The experience of watching a child head off to college can be exciting and terrifying for a parent. In the event of a medical emergency, parents may face…
-
A routine exam leads doctors to discover a blood clot above Arizona Senator John McCain's left eye. A biopsy reveals the senator has glioblastoma, an…
-
An ancient practice of southeast Asia is gaining popularity among college and high school students in the United States. While cigarette smoking is on the…
-
From Jack Nicholson’s character in “As Good As It Gets” to the TV show “Monk,” Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has long seeped its way into popular…
-
An increasing number of medical schools are incorporating digital dissections into their curriculum. But the University of Cincinnati is not one of them.…
-
More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS. 1 in 6 people don't even know of their infection. Still,…
-
Headaches, joint pain, backaches, pain caused by an injury...about 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, and its effects can range from annoying…
-
On the TV show Shark Tank, contestants pitch business proposals in the hopes of winning money to turn their ideas into reality. Last weekend, researchers…