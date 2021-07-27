VOA Museum

-
From the West Wing to West Chester, Voice of America White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman comes home to talk about "Covering the White House and the…
Coming to The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester on March 3: Boston puppeteer Wayne Martin discusses Cincinnati TV legend…
Crosley historian and author Rusty McClure gives a uniquely personal look at Cincinnati's Crosley manufacturing and broadcasting empire Friday, Nov. 10,…
Carmon DeLeone and his New Studio Big Band will perform at a Sept. 23 gala celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Voice of America and the 73rd…
Note: This segment originally aired on March 14, 2017.Since he's been in office, President Trump has continued his running battle with reporters and…
The National Voice Of America Museum Of Broadcasting is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the VOA, which started broadcasting Feb. 1, 1942 as part of…
The first presidential campaign television commercial ran in 1952, during the race between Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson. TV political advertising…
Veteran broadcasting engineer and executive Clyde Haehnle will be honored Friday when the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting names its new…
Many cable companies, including Time Warner, are dropping their analog service for older televisions and going exclusively to digital delivery service. So…
Created in 1944, the Voice of America?'s Bethany Relay Station in West Chester served as the voice of freedom around the world for 50 years. Cincinnati…