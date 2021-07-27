-
Without several thousand people around to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks due to the pandemic, WKRC-TV's live telecast definitely will look…
For a fourth consecutive year, WKRC-TV will telecast the annual Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.After a…
Great music, great memories.Great fireworks. Great TV.That, to me, sums up the return to TV of the WEBN-FM fireworks for the 40th annual last blast of…
PlaySight, a video and analytics technology, is attracting the attention of tennis players worldwide. With a smart court, five cameras and a kiosk, tennis…
The head of one of Cincinnati's largest companies says the region needs a bigger cancer research program.Western & Southern President John Barrett says…
Subject to certain conditions, Cincinnati Union Bethel has agreed to sell the Anna Louise Inn to Western & Southern Financial Group for $4 million. A news…
One of the truly great events the Cincinnati area hosts every year is the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. This…
Both the Anna Louise Inn and the company suing it are claiming victory in an appeals court ruling Friday.The First District Court of Appeals, in a 29-page…
With court battles swirling around them, Western and Southern and the Anna Louise Inn have two different visions for the Lytle Park area in…
Anna Louise Inn attorney Tim Burke says the Historic Conservation Board voted unanimously this afternoon to approve the Inn as a conditional use. He said…